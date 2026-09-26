PA supporters hail party as ‘last hope’ for future generations

Patriotic Alliance (PA) members wearing party regalia with green and white elements have started to arrive at the Dr.Petrus Molemela stadium in Bloemfontein for the launch of the party’s election manifesto. The party leader Gayton McKenzie is expected to deliver the keynote address.

[IN PICTURES] Patriotic Alliance supporters are starting to gather at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein for the launch of the party’s 2026 Local Government Election manifesto. 📷: Lumko Jimlongo pic.twitter.com/1HtO1tOFft — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 26, 2026

Party members and supporters say they hope the PA will bring positive change.

“PA is our last hope, even for our kids, our grandkids and our great-grandkids. We are not looking to a person; we are looking to a course of what we are going to attend to today.”

-Reporting by Abigail Visagie

VIDEO |LGE 2026 | Patriotic Alliance launches manifesto in Bloemfontein: