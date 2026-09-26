PA makes illegal immigration, property ownership central to campaign

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has placed illegal immigration and property ownership at the centre of its local government election campaign, arguing that municipalities must play a far greater role in enforcing by-laws and regulating local business activity.

Launching the party’s manifesto in Bloemfontein, leader Gayton McKenzie says local authorities cannot stand by while communities grapple with the effects of undocumented migration.

“Abahambe – we know Abahambe is a national issue; it is a national deal … It belongs to Home Affairs, it belongs to the Border Management Authority, it belongs to the police.”

The party has also pledged to speed up the transfer of title deeds to qualifying residents in municipal housing, saying home ownership is key to building wealth and creating lasting economic security for families.

“Our second point in our manifesto is the houses. There are families in Heidenau, in Rocklands and in Parme, and in all the provinces, living in houses owned by the municipality, living in flats owned by the municipality. 30 years, 40 years – some of you living in the house your grandmother was given.”

Video: Patriotic Alliance launches election manifesto

Sewage spillages

Sewage spillages, failing infrastructure and millions of unspent infrastructure funding are among service delivery failures that PA party leader says are crippling the Mangaung Metro and municipalities across the country.

McKenzie alleges that sewage spills into the Masselspoort reservoir, which also supplies water in Bloemfontein.

Mckenzie also commits to scrap municipal rates and taxes debts for elderly residents if the party is elected in the November 4th polls.

“But here’s the thing that makes me angry. This municipality has given a R146 million back to treasury because they could not spend it. R49 million was meant for human settlement for the poorest of the poor.” –Reporting by Abigail Visagie