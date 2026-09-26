PA is focused on delivering services, creating employment: Kunene

The Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) Deputy President, Kenny Kunene, says his party is focused on delivering basic services, creating job opportunities and fighting irregular migration.

Political parties and independent candidates are actively campaigning and launching their manifestos ahead of the local government elections on November the fourth.

Party members and supporters are gathering at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein for the launch of the PA’s election manifesto.

Speaking to SABC News earlier on Saturday, Kunene said: “The PA is a service delivery-oriented party.”

“We are service delivery-based, and obviously the president will speak to issues that affect people on the ground. Issues of water, a basic right of every human being. He will speak on issues of electricity, issues of job creation, but he will also speak to issues of illegal immigration, which has affected the country in different ways. Our hospitals, our health system, are overburdened because of illegal immigrants.”

VIDEO | PA Deputy President Kenny Kunene says the party is focused on delivering basic services:

