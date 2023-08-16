Springbok prop Ox Nche will make his first appearance in the green and gold this year when South Africa takes on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. Nche is happy to be back in the squad following a lengthy injury lay-off. And he is keen to get some game time against the Welsh, before the start of the Rugby World Cup next month.

Nche is champing at the bit to be back on the field this weekend. The prop has spent the better part of this season recovering from a knee and pectoral muscle injury and is keen to get some game time before the global showpiece next month, albeit off the bench against the Welsh.

Playing 2021 Six Nations Champions Wales at home will be a good test for the Boks especially in the set pieces. 2019 World Cup winner, Cheslin Kolbe will start in Saturday’s clash in Cardiff and is happy that the squad is getting more prep-time than in the tournament in Japan four years ago.

The Springboks will start as the favourites in the Test against Wales, having won 32 out of the 40 matches that they have previously contested.

Video: Prop Ox Nche to return in Boks colours