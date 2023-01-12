Police, Prisons, and Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says overcrowding in prisons remains a serious challenge for correctional officials.

Earlier, Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola revealed that the inmate population has increased by 7.67% between the 2020/2021 and 2022/2023 financial years.

This constitutes an increase of 10 807 inmates.

Lamola revealed this in a written reply to an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Parliamentary question in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

By October 2022, the overall population stood at 151 755 inmates in prison.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo says, “Our members are having challenges on a regular basis, because they have to look after a larger population of prison inmates and this result in most likely altercations where members are stabbed or even inmates themselves continue fighting among themselves.”

“So these are the issues that the department need to look into. However, we do have confidence in the current National Commissioner in the DSC, who has agreed to be engaging with all stakeholders in looking into what solutions can be implemented,” explains Mamabolo.

Meanwhile, Minister Lamola says the impact of overcrowding remains a challenge which continues to put strain on available resources.

He adds that the external factors that have a direct influence on the inmate population levels include crime tendencies in society, the unemployment rate, the economy, an increase in effective measures to combat and prosecute crime, as well as impeding legislation on mandatory minimum sentences.

The Minister also says the Department of Correctional Services does not have control over the influx of inmates from the courts.

He says by the end of September last year, there were 2 973 sentenced offenders still in custody who could not afford to pay their fines.

