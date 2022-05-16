Cape Town police say they’ve arrested over 600 wanted suspects this past week, on charges related to murder, attempted murder, robbery, sexual offences and possession of drugs.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says they confiscated several firearms and an assortment of ammunition.

He says Philadelphia police also found ten boxes containing dagga, 50 dagga plants and other equipment been used for producing cannabis.

An undisclosed amount of cash, one shotgun and two rifles, 86 rounds and three cartridges were seized.

Nyanga oversight visit

Meanwhile, the DA in the Western Cape led by the interim provincial party leader, Tertius Simmers, will be conducting an oversight visit to the Nyanga Police Station on the Cape Flats on Monday.

The visit comes after the South African Police Service Quarterly Crime Statistics indicated that the area had seen a reduction in crime.

Nyanga was considered to have had a very high murder rate, which has since dropped.

The DA delegation will meet with the station management to gain an understanding of what has led to the positive change and to determine what resources are needed to further the gains in the area.