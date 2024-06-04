Over 600 Limpopo initiation schools given the green light

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Limpopo Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs has approved 631 applications for initiation schools.

The initiation season in the province is expected to commence on June 14 until July 31.

In preparation for the initiation school season, caregivers, police officers, traditional healers as well as traditional surgeons attended a workshop in Polokwane.

The Department’s MEC Basikopo Makamu says some applications were rejected due to jurisdiction challenges.

“We received about 703 applications and we approved 631. We declined some of the applications, especially for male initiations because of crossover on the issue of jurisdiction. We should be able to have zero tolerance for illegal initiation schools,” Makamu says.

Last year, three initiates in the province died.

It emerged that they were enrolled in illegal initiation schools.