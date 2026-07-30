Over 50 undocumented immigrants arrested in Limpopo operation

Police in Limpopo have arrested more than 50 undocumented immigrants during a multi-disciplinary operation in Louis Trichardt and surrounding areas on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says those arrested are being processed before being taken to the Musina Repatriation Centre for deportation.

Mashaba says the South African Police Service’s Operation Shanela forms part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal immigration and other crimes.

“We have also managed to arrest a huge number of undocumented immigrants in the CBD alone, so this is the work that we have been conducting in recent times, especially after the anti-immigration march and the sentiments that we have seen in this province. We have been working very hard to ensure that those who are undocumented are arrested and deported back to their countries of origin.”