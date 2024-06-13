Over 50 officers arrested for crimes in Gauteng: Police Commissioner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni says over 50 police officers have been arrested for various crimes including murder, rape and corruption.

He says 12 of those officers have been fired.

Mthombeni reflected on his first 100 days in office when he addressed the media in Pretoria on Thursday.

“As we know corruption is a problem, it is one of our priorities. We managed to arrest 51 of our own members. Twelve of them have been discharged. And out of those, five were discharged for corruption, two for fraud, one for murder and one for rape.

“We are continuing to make strides to ensure the communities feel safe,” Mthomeni emphasises.