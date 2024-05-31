Over 50% of votes officially declared

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Over 50% of the votes have been officially declared, following a slow counting process after Wednesday’s ballot.

11 715 voting districts have finalised their votes, out of a total of 23 293 countrywide.

The Northern Cape is likely to be the first province to finish the job, with just three stations outstanding.

The African National Congress (ANC) has just missed a majority in the Northern Cape, garnering 49.23% of the votes.

Next closest to the finish line is the Free State, with 65% complete, while the Western Cape has passed the 60% mark.

