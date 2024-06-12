Over 50 delegates to be sworn in at NCOP’s first sitting on Saturday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Up to 54 permanent delegates drawn from nine provinces are expected to be sworn in at the first sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Saturday after the nine legislatures have been constituted.

This will happen a day after the first sitting of the National Assembly which is expected to take place on Friday.

The NCOP consists of 90 delegates from the nine provinces. Each province consists of a delegation of 10 led by premiers. Four are special delegates and six are permanent based in Cape Town for five years.

In the first sitting, the permanent delegates are sworn in as members of the NCOP. This will be followed by the election of the NCOP Chairperson presided over by the Chief Justice.

Once the chairperson has been elected, he or she will preside over the election of the Deputy Chairperson and the election of the Chief Whip of the NCOP.

