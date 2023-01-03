Lebombo Border Post between South Africa and Mozambique had the busiest festive season. Over 400 000 people were processed at the border in December alone.

Meanwhile, traffic is flowing on the busy N4 toll road linking to Mozambique, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

This as holiday makers return from their various holiday destination and traffic authorities are on the road inspecting and searching vehicles for illegal goods.

Motorists and passengers

Motorists and passengers have expressed their relieve as they make their way back after spending the festive season at home.

One motorist says, “The road is fine, and people are driving good and the traffic officials are helping a lot.”

“We are coming from Kruger National Park and going to Gauteng. Maybe we will see traffic there,” added another motorist.

Authorities in the province are concerned over road fatalities

Mandla Ndlovu from Mpumalanga Public Works, Road and Transport says, “We have recorded 99 fatalities on our roads, and we are concerned about that. We have also impounded over 1500 cars.”

While calm has returned at the Lebombo Port of entry, the festive season was their busiest to date.

They processed thousands of people daily, but the port is concerned over illegal border crossing and many have been arrested and deported.

Colonel Obed Maditsi, who is the Lebombo Border Manager says, “Since December 1st to December 31st, we have processed over 400 thousand people compared to the over 200 thousand in 2021. Because there were no restrictions. We have also arrested and deported 246 people for crossing the border illegally.”

Once again motorists are advised to drive cautiously to avoid accidents.

