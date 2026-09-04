Over 40 vehicles impounded during TMPD safety operation

Forty-three public transport vehicles, including a private ambulance, have been impounded in the City of Tshwane during a four-day road safety operation.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) says its Taxi and Public Transport Unit, which regulates public transport services, conducted targeted operations in Centurion and the Tshwane CBD from Monday until Thursday.

The department says the operations are aimed at enforcing transport laws and protecting commuters and other road users.

It is urging public transport operators to comply with the road traffic regulations.

-Report by Musa Mhlongo