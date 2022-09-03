More than 40 vehicles including taxis have been impounded since Friday by City of Cape Town traffic officers.

Protests broke out in Nyanga, Phillipi and Samora Machel during peak hour traffic.

One Golden Arrow bus was set alight and a passenger injured.

Mayoral committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says a South African Police vehicle and another vehicle were also torched in Eisleben Road. He says officers were also deployed to city properties which were threatened with arson.

The City’s enforcement resources along with those of the South African Police are focused on ensuring public safety and bring peace to Nyanga whilst also supporting the Golden Arrow Busses to ensure safe passage for the vehicles.