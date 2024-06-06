Over 40% of representatives elected for Parliament are women: IEC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (IEC), Mosotho Moepya has revealed the composition of the members elected to the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures. According to Moepya, over 40% of the elected representatives are women while some of the representatives are young people.

The IEC on Thursday handed over the lists of persons elected to be part of Parliament and the nine Provincial Legislatures to Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo at the Constitutional Court.

Zondo is set to hand the lists over to the Secretary of Parliament.

This follows the official announcement of the final results of the national and provincial elections held on May 29.

“The list that the IEC is presenting to you comprises of 174 women and 226 men. This means that 43.5% of elected representatives are women and 56.6% are men,” Moepya said.

He further revealed that the representatives ranged from ages 20 to 79.

The handing over of lists to the Chief Justice takes place ahead of a national government being constituted.

IEC Lists Handover | Electoral Commission presents lists of MPs and MPLs to Chief Justice Zondo:

