Over 40 000 students were improperly funded by NSFAS: PP

Public Protector Adv Kholeka Gcaleka says more than 40 000 students across 76 institutions of higher learning were improperly funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to the value of R5.1 billion, with only R2 billion recovered so far.

Gcaleka released the report in Pretoria on Tuesday following a systemic investigation into challenges facing the NSFAS.

The investigation was prompted by recurring student protests, funding delays and concerns over governance and administration.

She says subsequent developments, including an adverse audit opinion and the dissolution of the scheme’s board, further highlighted the need for the investigation.

Gcaleka says, “The decision to initiate this investigation was further informed by subsequent developments which re-emphasised concerns regarding the governance and administration of NSFAS and the broader higher education funding system.

She says, “These included, amongst others, the Auditor-General of South Africa’s disclaimer audit opinion on NSFAS’s 2024-2025 annual financial statements, the governance instability culminating in the dissolution of the NSFAS board, and the subsequent placement of NSFAS under administration, which has been subsequently overturned by courts.”

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