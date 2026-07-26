Over 30 NC govt employees allegedly resign as lifestyle audits loom

The Public Servants Association (PSA), in the Northern Cape has raised concerns about the alleged resignation of over 30 government employees whilst set to undergo lifestyle audits.

The Association says a resignation should not serve as a shield from accountability when public officials face allegations of financial misconduct, maladministration, or corruption. In 2025, over 500 Northern Cape government employees were selected for lifestyle checks.

In April this year, the province was flagged for non-compliance. As a result, 33 employees opted to quit, allegedly to avoid undergoing lifestyle audits.

PSA provincial Manager, Steve Ledibane has called on government systems to be strengthened.

“Another concern that the PSA has is the governance, the system that government is using to ensure that things are done according to the book. Before any form of corruption, things should be picked up timeously and there should be interventions. The employer must go back and deal with their governance system.”

Meanwhile, political parties say if there is any financial misconduct or fraud, the individuals in question should be referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Harold Mgluwa a member of the Northern Cape Legislature says resignation should not erase accountability.

“It should not hinder the premier or any department to foward the names of officials suspected of misconduct for forensic investigations.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Provincial Chairperson Shadrack Tlhaole says the purse of the province does not belong to criminals.

“Those people must be investigated and their resignations must be declined.”

Wynand Boshoff, FF Plus Northern Cape Chairperson, says it will be in all fairness to have those officials investigated and evidence be brought foward if they are in the wrong.

“However, to have such a large number of ANC officials resigning from their jobs to prevent a lifestyle audit seems to confirm what we are already suspecting.”