Over 29 million voters registered on the voters’ roll

Over 29 million voters are now registered on the voters’ roll. The Electoral Commission has updated the media at its headquarters in Centurion on the outcomes of the last and final voter registration drive that took place this weekend.

The IEC says approximately 1.7 million citizens interacted with the commission by either visiting the registration stations or using the online voter registration portal.

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo says KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest volume of registration transactions, followed by Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape third.

“Properly understood, 2.1 million new voters have been added to the voters’ roll since the last general elections in 2024. This is despite the fact that we regrettably (removed) 884,000 voters from the roll owing mainly to mortality, estimated at 34,000 persons per month,” Mamabolo explains.

The IEC has urged citizens who were unable to visit their registration stations this past voter registration weekend to make use of their online platform before the proclamation is published on Friday.

The Co-operative Governance Department will publish the proclamation of the local government elections in the government gazette this Friday.

This will allow the IEC to set the opening and closing dates for parties to submit their candidate lists.

Briefing the media in Centurion Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo says over 1.7o million people interacted with the IEC this past weekend.

“The commission advises eligible voters who are unable to visit a registration station during this weekend to make use of the online voter registration portal before proclamation on Friday 7 August 2026. To maximise the remaining registration period, the commission is expanding the online registration modality to make it even more accessible and convenient,” says Mamabolo.

Video: IEC media briefing | 03 August 2026