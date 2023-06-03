South Africa has sent a team of fire-fighters to help put out the raging wildfires in Canada.

It is reported the fires have destroyed about 2 million hectares of land, with a number of residents being displaced.

The province of Alberta alone has experienced more than 550 wildfires.

Well wishes from Minister @BarbaraCreecy_ for Working On Fire crews as they head to Canada to help fight fires in the province of Alberta.@CIFFC@environmentza#savinglives #ProtectingTheEnvironmenthttps://t.co/RNzCJUE2Fb — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) June 2, 2023

The fire-fighters hope to learn new fire-fighting skills during their deployment.

