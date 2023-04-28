Chad conducted its first evacuation flights from Sudan carrying more than 200 people, including dozens of children, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.

Countries around the globe have rushed to extract foreign diplomats and citizens from the country after a conflict erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, killing hundreds of people and turning residential areas into war zones.

The UN agency, which is assisting Chadian authorities with the arrivals, said in a statement that 226 people were on board two charter flights, including 39 children. The flights arrived in the capital N’Djamena late on Thursday.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the agency said that hundreds of students and pilgrims were seeking evacuation, as well as 15 Chadians requiring assistance from Sudanese hospitals.