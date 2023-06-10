Over 10 000 athletes have worked hard training and qualifying for the 2023 Comrades marathon to ensure they are among those participating in the down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

The grueling ultra-marathon is dubbed one of the most loved races on the athletics calendar. All the planning and training is now being put to the test.

Comrades Marathon Association Chairperson, Mqondisi Ngcobo, says they are confident that the race will be incident-free. The association and law enforcement agencies have put plans in place to ensure the safety of all runners and spectators along the Comrades route. Ngcobo elaborates:

“From the start there are police stations on the roads north street Alexandra road all the way to point round. All the other units of SAPS including RTI and the two cities of Pietermaritzburg and Durban Metro have put up place to ensure safety of athletes on the road is paramount. I can say that they have flagged everything that might be a problem to ensure to gather all information will assist in ensuring and preventing any incidents from occurring.”

The Comrades Marathon expo offered runners most valuable lessons. The expo is also open to the public with different exhibitors showcasing all lifestyle, sport, health and nutrition products as well as the latest technology. Comrades memorabilia, gear and equipment are also on sale.

Some Comrades contenders who have run this ultra-race for more than 15 times share their tactics in finishing strong.

“I started running at the age of seven and now I have two years in running. This will be my 17th Comrades which I will be running.”

“Well first of all anyone who will be running Comrades my name is Moodley from the Club in Joburg. I am running my 37th Comrades. To every runner, just go there and enjoy the race. What you put in is what you get out. Don’t put yourself under pressure. Just enjoy there and enjoy the day. As a novelist take it easy.”

Endurance runner embarks on double comrades run for charity:

Excitement and anxiety

There is excitement and anxiety for those lining up for the first time to tackle the ultra-marathon. This year the race will be 87,7 kilometres making it one of the shortest in the history of the Comrades Marathon since it started in 1921.

Over 4000 novices are taking part on this year’s race. Some novice runners share their emotions about the race.

“My name is Obakeng from Rustenburg representing Aganang Fitness Club. It will be my first time on the road. It’s been hard. The preparations I won’t say went well. But I tried at least 99%. That shall be tested tomorrow on the road.”

“I’m Nathaniel I am ready for this. I am a novice. I will give it my best shot and I am going for 8 hours. This year is my best year. I ready for it.”

Meanwhile, exhibitors say this is also an opportunity to educate the public and athletes about a number of health concerns. Leillani Geduld from the Cansa Association of South Africa talks about their stall.

“We are at the Comrades Marathon expo this year. We are here to do some educational awareness on the health program’s here. In the backgrounds we have the Cansa Active Brand that promotes a healthy lifestyle. We also have our health promotions team that are promoting the health to the bill for the dangers in the tobacco bill coming about this year. We have a petition going as well.”

The largest contingents of runners from outside South Africa are from India, Britain and Zimbabwe. The final cut-off time will be at Sherwood in Durban at half past four in the afternoon.

96th Comrades Marathon set to produce fireworks: