Over 17,000 inmates expected to vote nationwide

Over 17,000 inmates are expected to vote at correctional facilities across the country today, with Gauteng having the highest number at 4,000.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola visited the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria to observe the voting process. This facility has the highest number of registered inmate voters at 2,900.

Lamola noted that the instability of the prison population could impact voter turnout. He stated, “The prison population is not stable. They fluctuate, remand detainees, awaiting trial prisoners coming in and out. Some of them get released even before the voting date and so forth. So there’s been a lot of work done by the IEC to educate them, but those who could not do it are still allowed to come and vote here.”

Meanwhile over a hundred inmates have cast their votes at the Barberton Correctional Facility in Mpumalanga.

Voting started an hour late due to delays from the Electoral Commission (IEC) officials. Correctional Services officials are monitoring proceedings.

