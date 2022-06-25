Over 150 families have been displaced after a fire razed through an informal settlement in Alexandra north of Johannesburg. Joburg Emergency Services says an electric appliance caught fire when power was being restored.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported. Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba says efforts are underway to assist the affected families.

“A temporary shelter was organised whilst many resorted to staying with friends and relatives whilst others were worried about their belongings that they could salvage from the fire. Efforts are in place to ensure they receive blankets, food and other necessities.”