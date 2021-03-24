Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says the province has not fallen behind on its vaccination schedule.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says more than 15 000 healthcare workers have received the COVID-19 vaccination in the province.

The province has registered 62 921 COVID-19 cases and 2083 related deaths.

Ramathuba says the province has not fallen behind on its vaccination target schedule.

“We have already vaccinated 15 244 health workers and I think this is in line with the current vaccines that we have received. What I can assure is every time we get vaccines within that stipulated time, we are able to finish them, meaning that the vaccines that we are receiving are lower than the number we really need so as it is for us as a province we are not behind.”

Limpopo’s COVID-19 statistics:

SA COVID-19 stats

Meanwhile, South Africa recorded 510 new coronavirus infections in the past 24-hour cycle.

This brings the cumulative number of cases to 1 538 961.

Fifty-five more people have succumbed to COVID-19-related deaths.

A total of 194 257 healthcare workers throughout the country have been vaccinated.

The country’s COVID-19 statistics: