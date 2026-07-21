Over 1,200 jobs at risk as De Beers suspends Venetia Mine production

Workers at Venetia Mine in Alldays, Limpopo, say they are shocked by mining company’s decision to suspend production for two years. The move has placed more than 1 200 jobs at risk at the country’s largest diamond mine.

Some workers say they have already received Section 189A notices, which could lead to retrenchments.

Venetia Mine contributes more than 40% of South Africa’s diamond production. The mine, owned by De Beers, employs more than 3,500 contract workers.

Some of the workers say losing their jobs will impact their livelihoods.

“It really affected me a lot, especially because this is the job we are relying on for our families and our community members at large. I have worked here for 14 years, and the thought of losing my job is frightening. I don’t know where I will go if I’m retrenched. I also employ a nanny, and if I lose my income, she will lose her job too. This affects not only my family, but hers as well,” says one of the workers.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at the Venetia Mine says it will engage with mining company, De Beers, in an effort to save jobs.

De Beers has cited a significant drop in the rough diamond price value as one of key drivers behind its decision to halt production.

“We will fight for the jobs of the employees, that is our first priority as the union. However, the news came as a shock to be notified about the retrenchments, but as a union, as organised labour, we will rally behind to make sure that the jobs of the employees are safe. It’s not only about the employees. This also affects communities at large,” says NUM Chairperson at the mine, Tshilidzi Sikhwivhulu.

NUM’s Masibulele Naki has condemned the company’s action:

– Report by Nsuku Shiluvana