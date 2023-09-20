Over 100 arrested in Northern Cape for different transgressions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Northern Cape have arrested over 100 suspects wanted for murder, rape, robbery and housebreaking.

The police’s high-density operation targeted hotspots in the province from July 1 which resulted in the arrest of suspects for various transgressions which included the trading of illegal liquor, dealing in illegal substances, assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), theft of motor vehicles and business robberies.

#sapsNC Northern Cape high-density operations were executed across the province in hotspot areas, where over 200 suspects were arrested. The high-density actions comprised of roadblocks, vehicle check points, and stop and search of persons and vehicles. A total of 2 561 persons… pic.twitter.com/iaqdSrYA4N — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 7, 2024

The police also conducted roadblocks and checked vehicles. Over 2 000 people were stopped and searched during the week-long operation.

Provincial police spokesperson, Cherelle Ehlers confirmed the arrests.