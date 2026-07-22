Over 1.5 million cattle vaccinated against FMD in KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says more than 1.5 million cattle have been vaccinated against foot and mouth disease (FMD) across the province since February this year.

The vaccination campaign follows a severe outbreak that affected the dairy industry and smallholding farmers, particularly in the Ugu, Harry Gwala, and Amajuba districts.

The outbreak prompted authorities to impose strict livestock movement restrictions to contain the spread of the disease, protect regional trade, and safeguard national food security.

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Thembeni Mthethwa-Madlopha elaborates, “We are expecting 1 300 cattle to be vaccinated today but we are vaccinating both iLembe and King Cetshwayo districts and we are expecting to vaccinate over 200 000 cattle in the two districts. We are expected to complete this on the 5th of August and after that, we will go to Umzinyathi and Amajuba. We have vaccinated over 1.5 million and when you at the 200 000 that we are going to make, we are above the target, and we are on time because we now have two teams.”

In May, the province reported that it had vaccinated its entire dairy herd against FMD with the assistance of private veterinarians: