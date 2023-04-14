Over 1 000 managers at Pick n Pay stores across the country face an uncertain future after they were served with possible retrenchment letters.

The affected positions include receiving and perishable goods managers.

Some of the employees have already accepted the severance packages that the employer is currently offering.

However, Pick n Pay has denied that it’s retrenching workers and that it’s undertaking restructuring at its stores.

The supermarket chain says the process is aimed at serving customers better by removing roles that are no longer required.

The company says no jobs will be lost during this process.