Over 1 000 E Cape schools earmarked to be closed

Close to 1 000 schools in the Eastern Cape have been earmarked for permanent closure due to dwindling learner numbers.

This is part of the rationalisation and alignment programme which aims at restructuring the schooling system and more effective resources allocation at public schools.

Addressing the media in East London on plans for the seventh administration, Education MEC Fundile Gade says a consultation process with the affected schools and communities has commenced.

“For us to have an effect schooling system you need to go there rationalize, reduce the number of small unviable school as Eastern Cape, so we can get as early as possible the 100% we want as a province.”