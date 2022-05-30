The state prosecutor in the murder case against four accused who allegedly gunned down two South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) leaders, over VBS Mutual Bank investments in the Vhembe District Municipality, has told the court that the matter is being delayed due to outstanding ballistics results and cell phones recordings.

The three Radzuma siblings, Ndivhuwo, Percy and Simon as well as Thabo Sibanze have appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

They allegedly shot and killed Timmy Musetsho and Ronald Mani in two separate incidents in Thohoyandou, two years ago.

The two were against the Vhembe District Municipality investing R300 million in the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

The court postponed the matter to next week Monday for ruling on the recusal application made by the defence.

Percy Radzuma’s lawyer made an application for recusal of the prosecutor and the magistrate on the matter.

Nekhumbe had initially made an application for matter to be postponed to the 29th of August for further investigations.

Advocate Tshifhiwa Matodzi then objected it and made application recusal application.

The accused have been remanded in custody.