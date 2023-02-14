Outgoing Tshwane Mayor Randal Williams’s two conflicting resignation letters will top the agenda at a special council sitting on Wednesday.

Williams submitted his first letter indicating that he was stepping down with immediate effect. He later submitted another letter, indicating that he would only leave on the 28th of this month.

The Tshwane Speaker and Section 79 chairpersons briefed the media in Pretoria on the fallout following the two contradictory letters by the outgoing mayor.

In the second letter, Williams says he will only step down at the end of this month. But Council will have the last say in the matter. If Council accepts the first letter, the Tshwane Mayoral Committee will immediately collapse.

At the center of the mayor’s resignation is the scathing Auditor General Report with billions in irregular expenditure. Only the Tshwane Mayor took accountability and stepped down.

VIDEO: Randal Williams’ conflicting resignation letters to top City of Tshwane council meeting

The speaker received four motions of no confidence. One, against the Mayor, the Chief-whip of Council, then the city manager, Johan Mettler and against the Section 79 Chairpersons for failing in their oversight roles. But the Chair of chairpersons says they have done nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, the Outgoing Tshwane leader appointed the MMC for finance, Peter Sutton to act as Mayor.

Following a signed coalition agreement, the group now waits to see who the DA will propose as a Mayoral candidate. Their biggest demand is to have someone who can lead by example and restore the integrity of the coalition.

The mayor’s resignation also impacts the City’s Annual report and adjusted budget which is expected to be tabled by the end of this month. These two reports go to the heart of service delivery and greatly impact the City’s ability to buy fuel for its fleet of busses which might impact thousands of Tshwane bus commuters.