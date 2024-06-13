Outgoing eThekwini Metro Mayor says he leaves behind a clean record

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Outgoing eThekwini Metro Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says he leaves behind a clean record. Kaunda has been recalled by the African National Congress (ANC) and re-deployed to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The ANC says although he managed to improve the metro’s affairs, the city is still not where it should be. Kaunda was elected mayor in August 2019 after the resignation of Zandile Gumede.

eThekwini is the only Metro under ANC control in the country. It has an annual budget of R67 billion, servicing about 3. 5 million people. Kaunda has been at the helm since 2019, surviving a number of motions of no confidence brought by the EFF, ActionSA and the DA. He was re-elected mayor after the 2021 Local Government Elections.

eThekwini has been heavily criticized by residents for its failure to provide water to communities. It has also come under fire for its inability to fix sewer challenges. The ANC says despite the criticism, Kaunda did improve the affairs of the municipality.

“We made it clear to him and to the people of eThekwini, the intervention is that he must come in and try and stabilize the city. Yes, we know that we are not at the state whereas the ANC, we can safely say the city is at the level where we are happy but if you may look at what Kaunda inherited in 2019, it’s far better than it was then,” says Bheki Mtolo, KZN ANC Secretary.

Kaunda says he’s achieved many successes including settling the Eskom debt and securing political stability in the municipality.

“We have never received anything below unqualified audit opinion, what does that mean, it’s good governance. So, I am leaving that record behind. I am not leaving a municipality that’s about to collapse. I am not leaving the municipality that’s going to fail to pay its employees. I am not leaving the municipality that’s failing to meet its mandate obligations.”

The ANC has refuted claims that it has been forced by its partners in the planned Government of National Unity to get rid of Kaunda.