Former President Thabo Mbeki has urged Nigeria’s political parties, candidates and their supporters to play their parts in ensuring peaceful, transparent and credible elections over the weekend.

Mbeki is the chairperson of the Commonwealth Observer group to the West African nation. There are three main presidential candidates; Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Mbeki says this election in Nigeria will be Africa’s largest democratic exercise. He says the outcomes of the polls will be significant not only for Nigeria but also for the entire continent.

Mbeki appealed to all role players to uphold their commitment to have peaceful elections. Some of the dominant issues in the hotly contested elections include insecurity, fighting corruption, economic growth and dealing with kidnappings.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is not eligible to run as he served his two terms.