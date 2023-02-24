The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says the African National Congress (ANC) needs to take seriously the former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s allegations that ministers and senior officials are involved in criminal activities by state-owned entities.

In a recent TV interview, De Ruyter revealed that organised crime, which allegedly involved government leaders, was costing Eskom about R1 billion a month.

The ANC has rejected De Ruyter’s corruption claims, saying that he failed to revamp Eskom.

OUTA’s CEO Wayne Duvenage says President Cyril Ramaphosa should act decisively.

“I certainly do not think that the ruling party is demonstrating that it is taking this matter seriously. What it needs to do is appoint a team of investigators to get to the bottom of Andre De Ruyter’s claims. There is a lot of talk and indications that something is clearly wrong but we do not hear the ANC or the president jumping to the issue, that we will get to the bottom of this, or that we will demonstrate to you meaningfully that we have investigated all these allegations and we are going to take action. All we hear is an attack on the individual. That is the saddest situation we can find ourselves in as a country because it does indicate that they are not taking this matter seriously. “

Duvenage says the ANC must challenge De Ruyter in court so that the truth may unfold:

Calib Cassim named interim CEO

Meanwhile, Calib Cassim has been appointed as the power utility’s Interim Group Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Eskom’s Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha says, “Eskom is pleased to announce the appointment of Calib Cassim as Interim Group Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Mr Cassim will lead the Eskom management team until further notice. Cassim was appointed as Eskom’s Chief Financial Officer in November 2018 after serving as Acting CFO from July 2017.”

He adds, “With over 20 years of service in Eskom, his qualifications and extensive experience have provided Mr Cassim with a deep understanding and appreciation of the Eskom business and the electricity industry.”