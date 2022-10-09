The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), has expressed doubt that the newly appointed Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, will be able to resolve the matter of e-tolls.

Lesufi has tasked his new MEC for Finance in the province Jacob Mamabolo, with making sure that a clear plan to scrap e-Tolls in Gauteng is in place.

Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, earlier in the year said that a solution to e-Tolls would be announced in October.

OUTA’s Chief Executive Wayne Duvenage says, “This is not a provincial competence or matter, it’s a national competence – SANRAL is the national roads agency.

“Jacob Mamabolo was MEC for transport just over a year ago, I think it was in June last year, he already let the cat out the bag that the e-Toll decision had already been made and was slapped back into place by the minister of transport back then. So, we don’t understand why the new premier Lesufi is now making this a provincial issue.”

Finance Minister expected to announce future of E Tolls: