The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has reassured South Africans that their planned shutdown march will be peaceful.

The federation has reiterated that their demonstration will not be marred by violence and there is no agenda of violence against society.

The labour federation’s General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi told the media that they will not tolerate any form of intimidation including the robbing of citizens and have urged that the protests be peaceful.

“Monday is a shutdown and this is the point we must emphasise now, and this is the point that we must emphasise now. If you have an agenda of throwing stones, or petrol bombs, or burning property or damaging infrastructure, you are not one of us. Our demonstration must be peaceful and the communicated message is that we are not the barbarians that they are painting us to be. It has to be a peaceful demonstration,” Vavi elaborates.

Meanwhile, hawkers in Polokwane, Limpopo, say they won’t be trading for fear of losing their stock during the anticipated protests.

The EFF shutdown is aimed at forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, the end of loadshedding and other pressing issues in the country.

The hawkers say while the calls made by the EFF are genuine, they will lose income.

