Strong correlation between Meyiwa murder probe, Ntanzi’s confessions

The lead investigator into the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, has told the High Court in Pretoria that there is a “99.9%” match between his investigations and the revelations made by Bongani Ntanzi in his two confessional statements.

Ntanzi made his alleged first confession to Colonel Mohale Raphadu at the Moroka Police Station three days following his June 16, 2020, arrest and a second one to Magistrate Vivian Cronje at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court five days later.

Gininda says his investigations matched the contents of these confessions – the admissibility of which is challenged by the defence in the trial.

“I then took the statement which was made to Col Raphadu and the one before Magistrate Cronje and did further investigations to corroborate what was in the statements and I must say it was corroborated by 99.9%,” says Gininda.

It was during the confession before Magistrate Cronje that a recording of the confession was also made, but has already been ruled inadmissible in court as the Magistrate had not warned the accused he was being recorded beforehand.

The court is currently hearing arguments on the admissibility of the two confession statements by Ntanzi, a confession statement and pointings-out by accused 2, as well as warning statements by the three other accused.

Gininda has also shed light on the relationship between Ntanzi and Dominic Mjiyako – an attorney court records show represented Ntanzi a number of times, but a man Ntanzi has denied knowing or giving a mandate to represent him.

Gininda says, not only did Ntanzi introduce Mjiyako to him as his attorney, but Mjiyako was intricately involved in the discussion that led to Ntanzi’s second confession before Magistrate Vivian Cronje.

“As I was approaching, accused 2 stood up and said this is my attorney, Mr Mjiyako,” says Gininda.

Gininda has told the high court in Pretoria that after Ntanzi had introduced Mjiyako as his attorney, the three of them had a discussion he was not at liberty to let the court in on. He says it was this conversation that led to arrangements being made for Ntanzi to appear before the magistrate the following day.

Earlier, Gininda told the court that accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, looked relieved like something had been taken off his shoulders after he made a confession statement to Colonel Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho at the Diepkloof Police Station just over 10 hours following his arrest.

“You know when something has been taken off your shoulders,” says Gininda on his observation of the accused following the taking down of his confession statement.

“He actually looked better than he did before he went there,” he adds.

The trial will resume on Wednesday with Gininda back on the stand.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 28 November 2023

