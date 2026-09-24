Oudtshoorn Municipality praised for hosting Heritage day celebration

The government has thanked the Oudtshoorn Municipality in the Little Karoo region of the Western Cape for hosting today’s National Heritage celebrations.

This is the second year in a row that the event is being held in the town.

It was supposed to be held in KwaZulu-Natal, before being moved to George this week and then to Oudtshoorn.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Our Living Heritage”. President Cyril Ramaphosa is the keynote speaker.

Deputy government spokesperson, William Baloyi, has heaped praise on the local municipality for pulling off the event at such short notice.

“This is the second time that we are here, which means the first time they did something excellently. They put on the best event ever, as we are taking the president again to Oudtshoorn. Our appreciation to them because what they are doing now is using the resources that they have to make sure that they have the relevant experience of pulling something of this magnitude. It’s not easy.”

X | HERITAGE DAY | HERITAGE DAY | As South Africa celebrates Heritage Day, Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas speaks to cultural experts about preserving the country’s rich cultural legacy while ensuring heritage institutions remain relevant to a new generation. Catch the panel discussion on the SABC… pic.twitter.com/VoVtDiviO6

— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 24, 2026