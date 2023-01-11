Six people, including a two-year-old toddler, have died after a temporary structure caught alight at Bongolethu in Oudtshoorn in the Little Karoo.

Police spokesperson, Chris Spies, says neighbours reported seeing the structure on fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

He says they tried to access the dwelling to help the victims.

The local municipality and community members are coordinating efforts to assist the surviving family, and to help with funeral costs.

Spies says the cause of the blaze is still unknown.