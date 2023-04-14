Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan says South Africa is playing its part to ensure that the country reaches its zero-emission goal by 2050.

Gordhan, however, says other parts of the world are not playing a fair game and has attributed his statement to the Russia-Ukraine war which he says has played a significant role in changing the energy transition scenario.

Gordhan was speaking at the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) National Colloquium on Electricity Recommendations held in Pretoria.

“So, yes, we have been pushed on climate change and have been pushing ourselves as the PCC on climate change as well and responding as South Africans should to what is an essential challenge for humanity as a whole and for South Africans as a whole as well, but it happens on a very unequal playing field at the moment,” says Gordhan.