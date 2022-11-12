Orlando Pirates have won the second semifinal of the Carling Cup after beating arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.

Both teams cancelled each other at the regular time of the game. With the final to be played at 5 pm this afternoon, the game had to go straight to penalties after regulation time.

The penalty lottery started well for both teams as they managed to score their first five penalties each. The goalkeepers could not do much about the quality shown by both teams in the penalties.

The deciding penalty came through the 6th taker for both teams as Sifiso Hlanti ballooned his effort over the bar from the spot for Kaizer Chiefs. It was all up to Vincent Pule to convert the spot kick for Orlando Pirates which he did so comfortably.

The Sea Robbers are through to the final! Kaizer Chiefs 🆚 Orlando Pirates 📺 SABC Sport on DTT channel 4, Openview 124 & simulcast on SABC 1

📻 SABC Radio Stations#WeLoveItHere #SABCSportFootball #iBozaYamaBoza pic.twitter.com/65PIv6k9Up — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) November 12, 2022

In the first semifinal, Mamelodi Sundowns eased past Amazulu to book their spot in the final of the Carling Cup. Sundowns scored three goals in the encounter without a reply from Amazulu.

The final of the Carling Cup will be played at the FNB stadium on Saturday afternoon at 5pm. Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to avenge themselves against Pirates as they lost to the same opponent in the MTN8 semifinal three weeks back.

Orlando Pirates will be looking to add a second silverware to their trophy cabinet in a space of two weeks.

FULL TIME (APS) Orlando Pirates are through to the Carling Black Label Cup final, where they will face Mamelodi Sundowns at 17:00 this evening.#SABCSportFootball #CarlingCup #iBozaYamaBoza pic.twitter.com/DiYpJrQpTm — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) November 12, 2022