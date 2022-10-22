Orlando Pirates are through to the final of this season’s MTN8 after thrashing the star studded Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium earlier this afternoon.

Winger Monnapule Saleng was the star of the show scoring two late goals to book the Buccaneers a place in the final.

Pirates will face the winner between Amazulu FC and Kaizer Chiefs who meet in Durban on Sunday.

Kermit Erasmus gave Pirates the lead in the 8th minute after combining with Monnapule Saleng who delivered a pinpoint cross from the right.

The Buccaneers increased their lead eight minute from time through Monnapule Saleng after being set up by Zakhele Lepasa.

There was more drama late in the match with Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba getting a red card late in the match after two bookable offences.

As if that was not enough Saleng made it 3-0 in injury time to give Pirates a memorable victory.

𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 Mamelodi Sundowns 0⃣➖3⃣ Orlando Pirates 📺 SABC 1

📻 SABC Radio Stations#SABCSportFootball #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/d0Es6w1wNe — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) October 22, 2022