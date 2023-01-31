Orlando Pirates have secured the services of former AmaZulu captain, Makhehleni Makhaula on the last day of the mid-season transfer period.

The man from Mohlakeng in Randfontein has penned a one-and-a-half-year deal with the black-and-white ensemble.

In a statement released by the Buccaneers, Makhaula expresses his delight in joining Pirates. He has been a standout performer for Usuthu in recent seasons and will bring a wealth of experience to the Buccaneers’ camp.

Meanwhile, striker Zakhele Lepasa has joined Supersport United on loan from Pirates for the remainder of the current campaign.