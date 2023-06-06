Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of assault by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg.

Lorch was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, at his residence in Midrand in September 2020.

He was released on a R2 000 bail. However, he was today found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mathithibala testified that she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend. She told the court that when she saw it was getting late, she texted him to return her car keys.

On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and strangled her.

NPA Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, “Lorch has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The case relates to a complaint laid with Midrand Police by his girlfriend in September 2020. The case was postponed to 28 July 2023, for sentencing proceedings.”