Orlando Pirates has moved to second spot on the DSTV Premiership log for the very first time this season. Pirates collected maximum points after a 2-nil win over Richards Bay FC.

The Buccaneers scored a goal in each half to claim maximum points.

After dominating the first half it came as no surprise when Terrence Dzukamanja broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute after connecting with a cross from the right.

It was still 1-nil at half-time.

The Buccaneers wasted a lot of scoring chances in the second half. After missing countless chances Pirates were nearly punished thirteen minutes before regulation time.

Monnapule Saleng redeemed himself in injury time to make it 2-nil after a defensive blunder.