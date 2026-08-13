Orlando Pirates held to draw by AmaZulu in Durban

Orlando Pirates were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday night, dropping points for the first time this season at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

The Buccaneers made the brighter start and took the lead in the seventh minute when Tshepang Moremi reacted quickest after goalkeeper Faveur Kouassi could only parry Yanela Mbuthuma’s effort.

Moremi made no mistake from close range to put the visitors ahead.

Pirates had several opportunities to extend their advantage before the interval.

Mbuthuma saw an effort cleared off the line by Riaan Hanamub, while Ghampani Lungu also fired wide after being played through on goal.

AmaZulu struggled to create clear openings but briefly thought they had levelled when Mlondi Mbanjwa found the net, only for the assistant referee to raise the flag for offside.

The hosts were eventually handed a route back into the contest just before half-time. Kamogelo Sebelebele brought down Mbanjwa inside the box, and referee Luxolo Badi pointed to the spot, with Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya calmly converting the penalty to make it 1-1.

Pirates continued to push for a winner after the restart, with Moremi seeing a deflected effort narrowly miss the target. Their hopes were dealt another blow when Sihle Nduli was forced off following a heavy challenge, with Thapelo Mokobodi introduced in his place.

The champions remained the more threatening side for periods of the second half, particularly after Oswin Appollis came on, but AmaZulu also had chances to complete the turnaround.

Ngwenya came close to a second when he fired narrowly wide following a cross, before Mbuthuma was denied by the post with only Kouassi to beat.

Neither side could find the decisive goal during an open final period, leaving Pirates and AmaZulu to share the points.

The draw moves Pirates into second place on the Betway Premiership table, behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs, while AmaZulu climb to third.