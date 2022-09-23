The 2022/23 Premier Soccer League (PSL) registration window officially closed at midnight and Kermit Erasmus is back at Orlando Pirates following his transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns before deadline.

The Buccaneers were the busiest on the day, with the announcement of three signings.

27-year-old Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo signed a three year deal with the black and white ensemble from Marumo Gallants.

Ndlondlo helped Gallants to reach the Nedbank Cup final last season where they narrowly lost to Sundowns.

Pirates also bolstered their goalkeeping department with the signature of Sipho Chaine who was playing for Chippa United.

✍🏽 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐃 ✍🏽 Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Sipho Chaine on a three-year deal.#SABCSportFootball https://t.co/vuBiF08cG4 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) September 23, 2022

Erasmus who played for Pirates between 2013 and 2016 has made a return to the club.

He signed a two-year contract from the league champions.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns announced the arrival of Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutoil and reigning PSL defender of the season Lyle Lakay, made a switch back to Cape Town City on a one season loan deal from Sundowns.

⚽️🏴‍☠️ 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 🏴‍☠️⚽️ Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Kermit Erasmus on a two-year deal.#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/LP3Km5sbAQ — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) September 23, 2022