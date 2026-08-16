Orlando Pirates beat Chippa United 3-0 in Betway Premiership clash

Defending champions, Orlando Pirates, beat Chippa United 3-NIL in a Betway premiership match played in Durban on Sunday afternoon.

Pirates scored three goals in the second half to seal a 3-NIL victory and move to the top of the Betway premiership standings.

Chippa United were looking for their first win of the season after they drew their first two matches. Pirates on the other hand were looking to get back to winning ways after they drew 1-ALL with Amazulu on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers squandered an opportunity to take an early lead after a good run by Kamogelo Sebelebele.

They had yet another scoring chance but keeper Stanley Nwabali parried Deon Hotto’s dangerous ball over the goalposts.

Chippa United should have taken the lead after they won a free kick in a dangerous position; however, it wasn’t to be, with Goodman Mosele’s attempt going wide.

Pirates continued making entires into Chippa United’s penalty area, but they failed to capitalise with the match goalless at half-time.

The Buccaneers continued playing the offensive football in the second half, and they were rewarded with Gampani Lungu beating Nwabali on the near post.

Pirates doubled their lead moments later, Lebone Seema headed home connecting with a corner kick by Hotto.

An error at the back saw Daniel Msendami capitalise and complete a 3-NIL win for Pirates.

Credit: Percy Nkatlo