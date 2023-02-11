A team of detectives from the police’s organised crime unit has taken over the investigation into the murder of well-known South African rapper, Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA and long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, last night outside a restaurant in a lively nightlife spot in Durban.

Video clips on Twitter and TikTok show the rapper and five friends having a haircut and their nails done earlier in the evening.

Shortly before the shooting, they sat down for drinks and a snack in a restaurant in the same building.

FANS PAY TRIBUTE TO SLAIN RAPPER

After learning of the killing on social media, early on Saturday morning fans came to the spot where their idol was gunned down.

Marvin Murray who sat in his car, playing an AKA song reveals where he heard the news of Forbes passing. “Uh, through social media. I mean the statuses. Uh, basically I got a lot of DJ friends who operate on Florida Road, at Keys, at Times Square and all these places. And they were placing statuses that there was a shooting at Florida around Capello. The next one was: it’s AKA. That’s when now my heart sank.”

Another person at the scene of his shooting said: “So the kids love him, they love the music, and I mean, I like his music. A good vibe you know. And, he’ll be missed, he’ll be missed. Shame, he’ll be missed by lots.”

Meanwhile, NUMSA has sent condolences to Forbes’ family. NUMSA’s General Secretary Irvin Jim says stringent measures are needed to combat crime.

“We think the issue of crime and how people are being killed randomly, it is AKA today, tomorrow it will be you and me. It is about time that we must take a stand that it should not be allowed.”