Organisation warns of El Nino intensifying in the coming months

The World Meteorological Organisation has warned that El Nino will intensify in the coming months.

The organisation’s head Celeste Saulo says that the impact will be felt with high rainfall and temperature patterns and associated risks of floods, drought and extreme heat.

The United Nations entity has indicated that its forecasts have revealed an exceptionally high likelihood of El Nino persisting through February 2027.

Saulo briefed the media in Switzerland.

“Even in South Africa we expect less rain than normal that will immediately affect the agricultural sector but then a couple of months later you will also be affecting the hydro-power and the energy generation and the water availability, and as a result you may also be in a compromising seeding season and that is how we expect the El Nino impact to stay even beyond 2027 to 2028,” she added.